Son Ye-jin is among the most celebrated South Korean actresses in the world. With her stunning performances and looks, she has made a special place in her fans’ hearts. It is not only her work that has made her popular but many fashionistas swear by the Crash Landing On You star’s fashion picks. She once turned heads in a beautiful purple dress leaving everyone stunned with her hotness.

Ye-jin began her journey in showbiz over two decades ago. She has proved her acting mettle on both silver and small screens and has established herself as a leading lady in the South Korean entertainment industry. While the actress is currently enjoying being married to Hyun Bin and embracing motherhood after welcoming her son in November, she was last seen in the show, Thirty-Nine.

Son Ye-jin’s most beloved show to date is Crash Landing On You. Not only for the audience, but the show is also special for the actress as she well in love on its sets. Coming back to her purple outfit, one must understand how Ye-jin has always been the most anticipated guest at every red carpet event. In 2008, the actress left everyone in awe of her beauty as she attended the 44th Annual Baeksang Arts Awards in a stunning outfit.

The now-42-year-old arrived wearing a strapless purple gown wit pleated detailing on the front and a matching long train. While the monochrome look might not have given the wow factor, the way Son Ye-jin carried it, it looked as graceful as ever. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun flaunting her collar bones and cl*avage.

She yet again ditched heavy makeup and accessories and opted for a pair of elegant earrings. Son Ye-jin carried a black statement clutch and completed her look with her heart-melting smile. Check out her look surfacing on Twitter here:

