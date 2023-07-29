The South Korean star Son Ye-jin is among the most popular K-drama actresses in the world. Ye-jin has established herself as a leading lady and has been working for over the past two decades. Apart from her acting career, it is the actress’ styling sense that always makes her stand out. She is an ambassador for many luxurious brands owing to her immense popularity. The Crash Landing On You star once left her fans in awe of her hot bod as she flaunted her s*xy legs.

Soon after her acting debut in 2001 with the drama Delicious Proposal, the actress established herself as a leading lady on both silver and small screens. She has been away from filming ever since her last show Thirty-Nine.

It is safe to say that the actress is living the time of her life as she tied the knot with her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin last year. The couple even welcomed their first baby, a boy, in November and have been focusing on their family ever since. Ye-jin is also focused on her professional career and was last seen attending Valentino’s fashion show in Paris, France.

Son Ye-jin is the global ambassador of Valentino and her shoots for the brand are always breathtaking. The actress once slipped into a trench coat from the luxurious brand with a matching belt. She looked like a piece of art as she put her s*xy legs on display through the coat’s slit. To complete her look, Son Ye-jin opted for printed black pumps and a statement Valentino purse.

As always, the actress did not opt for heavy makeup and opted for a nude base with matte lipstick and tied her hair in a neat bun. Son Ye-jin did melt hearts as she looked into the camera with her expressive eyes. Check out her luxurious look shared on Twitter here:

Those perfect sexy legs! She is so covered and clothed with that trench coat and just showing her long legs made this pic so hot, classy and elegant. Only a Son YeJin! pic.twitter.com/WjjAGNXsBR — Nes-shi (@NesShi13) July 5, 2021

What are your views on Son Ye-jin’s look? Let us know in the comments.

