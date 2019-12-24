Up Your Christmas Fashion Game With These 3 Outfits From Deepika Padukone’s Wardrobe

Deepika Padukone is one of our favourite stars when it comes to fashion. The Chhapaak actress is always on the top of her fashion game and never fails to impress the fashion fanatics with her impeccable choices. From her bold Met Gala ensembles to her traditional wears, we totally drool over her choices and love the fact that she is open to experimenting with her looks.

Now as we are approaching the Christmas holidays, we decided to take some inspiration from her and get you a merry collection of Deepika's finest clothes that you can wear at any Christmas party in the coming week. From chic bodycon dresses to casual jeans wear, Deepika's outfits are a perfect fit for a Christmas party and you should definitely take notes of it.

The first outfit on the list is the black dress Deepika wore during the Chhapaak promotions. The Emilia Wickstead dress was a full length, solid bodycon dress that Deepika paired with black Italian luxury shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Chhapaak actress went for smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks, kohl eye look. She added a nude lip shade and wore silver earrings to complete the look.

The look is quite elegant and suave and you can wear this dress for a formal Christmas dinner.

Next on the list is another dress that Deepika wore recently while promoting her film Chhapaak. The dress was a red bodycon with a deep back by Emilia Wickstead. She went very basic with her look and we absolutely loved that about her. She went for a red lip, bronze blush, metallic eyeshadow look. Deepika added a touch of highlighter and a pair of golden earring to finish the look.

If you are heading for a Christmas party with friends then this is just the outfit for you. Style it with a denim jacket to make it look more classy.

Lastly, we have chosen a very casual look that Deepika flaunted during the wrap-up party of her upcoming film ’83 with Ranveer Singh. The actress wore a white shirt with a high waist boyfriend jeans and brought back the 90s vibe with her look. She paired the look with hoop earring and subtle makeup. She opted for a dark shade of lipstick, highlighter, metallic eyeshadow for the makeup. Her high ponytail totally complimented her outfit.

This ensemble is a perfect fit for a casual dinner with friends. The outfit is breezy and easy to carry.

Coming to her film Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika herself along with Fox Star. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

