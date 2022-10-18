Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne is a versatile star who has given many hit Hollywood films. Apart from her professional front, Cara Delevingne is known for her controversies. However, even after all these, it’s her fashion quotient that grabs most of our attention. Scroll down below to get a glimpse of her recent look!

The London-based supermodel made a grand entrance at Fremantle Photocall in Cannes and made heads turn at her with her sartorial choice and glamorous looks! For the unversed, the actress had gone MIA for the last few days after she was spotted doing erratic behaviour at the airport.

At Fremantle Photocall, Cara Delevingne attended as a part of MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes. She opted for a strapless little black dress with a little bit of flare and a cut-out detailing which let her flaunt her busty assets. She looked elegant and quite poised in her attire. When it comes to fashion, Cara tries to put her best fashion foot forward be it an event or a red carpet walk or a casual brunch day.

Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall in Cannes, France on Oct. 17 pic.twitter.com/bgurEVug3g — CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) October 18, 2022

For makeup, Cara Delevingne chose a light foundation with contoured and blushed cheeks, soft smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and soft mocha brown lip shade. She kept her hair open to fall over her shoulders and completed her look with a gold statement twisted neckpiece.

For those who don’t know, the Paper Towns actress has been struggling with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues. However, still Cara Delevingne tries to put up a fight and make sure she comes out stronger than before!

Well, did you like Cara Delevingne’s latest fashionable look? Let us know in the comments!

