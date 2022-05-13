Actress & fashionista Hina Khan has come a long way & there is no looking back for one of the sought after celebrities who does it all. From television, to films, Hina’s choices have only paved her way to the top of the entertainment Biz.

Apart from her acting, Hina has legit earned the title of a glamorous diva with her eclectic styling game. As rumor mills are abuzz with the news that the actress is all set to walk the Cannes red carpet this year, we give a run down on her top 10 red carpet looks we totally dig.

1. Hina had walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time at the screening of Brazilian film Bacurau. She wore a grey embellished Ziad Nakad gown with dramatic sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

2. No one does it better in Grey than Hina. She chose a metallic Alin Le’ Kal gown with a trail for her second appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

3. She wore a Supria Munjal Gown in hues of lavender & it set a new trend in motion. 4 years later, it continues to be the IT color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

4. If looks could Kill. Hina‘s first red carpet appearance after Bigg Boss at HT Style Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

5. Hina Khan for Gold Awards 2018, her sleek wet hair look is all risque & so chic. Well done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

6. Stunning in Ziad Nakad Gown at Gold Awards 2019 where the queen walked away with 4 awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

7. Hina made top- bun, a thing during her Bigg Boss stint. She brought the trend to the red carpet at Indian telly awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

8. A monochrome Edward Souni gown for Gold Awards in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

9. C-ordinates became a thing in the lockdown. Watch Hina slay a pant suit look in metallic grey at Times Awards last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

10. Hina looks ethereal in this Alpana Neeraj mermaid gown at Star Pariwar New year special night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Serving one sizzling look right after the other, we can only wait what she will wear to Cannes this year. Which designer will she wear? Let us know in the comments below.

