Beyhad Actress Jennifer Winget Shows You How To Pick The Perfect Sequin Dress For New Year’s Eve

Television actresses have always had the best choices when it comes to fashion. From casual outing to award functions, television actresses know how to make heads turn. One of our favourites on this list is Beyhad actress Jennifer Winget. The actress has always been spotted wearing the chicest outfits and one can take inspiration from her for any kind of outfit.

Talking about inspiration, we all are soon going to ring in the New Year and we know that you want to enter 2020 in style. Well, you have landed on the right page as we have found the perfect dress for New Year’s Eve. Jennifer Winget, who flaunts a trendy wardrobe recently wore a sequin dress that we fell in love with. The dress is casual yet chic and fits the bill for a party dress very easily.

The dress worn by Jennifer was a green sequin dress with long balloon sleeves. The dress had a plunging neckline that helped Winget flaunt her perfectly toned collar bone. The knee-length dress is a comfy choice and who doesn’t love sequin nowadays, right! So this dress makes it an excellent for a party.

Coming to Jennifer’s makeup, she kept it to minimal. She opted for a smokey eye look with natural-looking base. Jennifer applied a nude shade of lipstick and did not overdo the makeup, letting the dress do the talk. Jennifer was in full party mood, hence chose to wear no jewellery with her dress. She let her hair loose and enjoyed the basic look and just added a pair of diamond earring with to complete the look.

From the pictures of the actress, we think that Jennifer Winget is totally soaked in the festive spirit. She wants people to enjoy the festival at its best as she wished for everyone to make the best of it. “My wish for everyone is to enjoy the holidays and may they be filled with peace, warmth, love and light with the ones you love around. My advice would be to forget about any calories and indulge in all the yummy delicacies and treats,” she said.

Talking about her family traditions during these holidays, Jennifer revealed, “This too has come to be a yearly tradition -we do lunch with the family and the friends then start pouring in their own time. My doors are left wide open and there’s plenty of food, singing and craziness that makes for some special memories.”

On the work front, Jennifer is currently wooing the audience with her role as Maya in Beyhadh 2.

