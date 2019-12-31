Ditch The Western Look & Opt For Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Ombre Sequins Saree For New Year’s Eve

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most beautiful and popular actresses of Indian television. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Dr. Ishita Raman Bhalla, popularly known as Ishi Maa opposite Karan Patel. Divyanka Tripathi’s fashion game is always on fleek and her fans really admire her style choices.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently wore a satin ombre saree to an event and damn, we can’t take our eyes off her. She looked ethereal in the same. The border of the saree is quite intricate with sequins work on it and she chose a blouse with Nehru neck which was embroidered in the front and had net fabric sleeves attached to it. The blouse seemed sheer from back and front which added the right kind of glam to her entire outfit.

She kept her makeup very minimalistic with peach cheeks and lips with just a hint of golden hues on the eyes. She accessorised it with diamond studs and a statement bangle.

She kept her hair open with middle parting and subtle curl at the ends. If you are still looking for something different and comfortable to wear on New Year’s eve then this outfit of Divyanka’s would fit the bill like nothing else.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!