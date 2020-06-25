Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for almost 12 years before Maleficent actress filed for the divorce. Their love story started on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004, while the Fight Club actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina and Brad have six kids together named Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Back in 2008, the Maleficent actress walked the red carpet alongside husband and actor Brad and flaunted her baby bump in a beautiful green gown.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie was pregnant with her twins Knox and Vivienne and didn’t shy away from flaunting it on the red carpet.

The Maleficent actress wore a Max Azria’s olive green maternity gown with plunging neckline and showing off her cleavage. She literally looked like a goddess in the gown.

Take a look at the picture here:

The Salt actress kept her makeup minimalistic with just signature smokey eyes and shiny lips. Jolie paired it with golden studs and a broad bracelet.

Angelina Jolie in Max Azria Atelier at the Cannes Film Festival 2008 pic.twitter.com/2IGkYuMzCh — ravenstrut (@ravenstrut) May 4, 2020

If only smile could kill, we would be dead by now. Just look how beautiful and graceful the actress looks here that you would almost not notice Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie is one of those actresses who are blessed with beautiful skin. And as her dermatologist once revealed, she doesn’t really put on too much makeup except for events. She’s a natural at it.

