Ananya Panday’s Red Lehenga Can Be Your Steal This Wedding Season

Listen out all the to-be brides, in today edition of wedding dresses, we bring you one of Ananya Panday’s latest wear that is just the dress for you. Ananya Panday who entered Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 has often been in the limelight for the clothes she wears. She loves to experiment with her clothes and her latest outfit had to be on our list.

Ananya recently shot for a magazine and chose to wear a red lehenga for the shoot. What made the lehenga stand apart was the intricate design on it. The blouse had balloon shoulders that made it stand apart. The bottom skirt was cut out from the same cloth and the frill dupatta added more detail to the dress.

Coming to Ananya’s makeup, she went for a dewy base with golden eye shadows. Ananya opted for a glossy lipstick and ditched any highlighter and eyeliner for this look. Ananya applied a little gel on her hair and combed them back in a classic open hairstyle.

Ananya’s jewellery was also a statement in itself. She chose to opt for a heavy neckpiece that was studded with diamonds. She also added silver danglers with her neckpiece and looked absolutely ethereal in it.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya will essay the role of the ‘Woh’ in Kartik Aaryan’s life. the film is slated for a December 6 release.

