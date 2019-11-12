5 Times Deepika Padukone Rocked A Tracksuits Like A BOSS!

Every time we see Deepika Padukone, we want to steal clothes from her wardrobe. The lady can pull off anything literally. Today she was spotted wearing a bright neon yellow Nike tracksuit with a white camisole inside with a knot and paired it with sunglasses; she looked terrific in it.

The airport trend in Bollywood is changing at a rapid rate. Earlier it was about style and statement but now it has become more of a comfortable style and statement. Padmaavat actress is usually seen wearing comfortable yet trendy airport outfits. Deepika is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood and her wardrobe has the best clothes for every mood.

Here are 5 times, when Deepika rocked tracksuit look at the airport:

1. Deepika is wearing a bright neon yellow Nike tracksuit with a white camisole and paired it with sunglasses and nude lips. She has given a twist by knotting the camisole and it’s adding the right kind of glam to the look.

2. Deepika is wearing a green neon tracksuit paired it with a white camisole and sunglasses. Her white sneakers are adding the perfect casual look to her outfit.

3. Her olive green Nike tracksuit with a hoodie is one of the best looks of Deepika has worn to the airport. She paired the look with white camisole and sneakers. Her sunglasses are giving just the perfect comfy vibe to her look!

4. Deepika’s crimson red Nike tracksuit with stripes on the side is in trend these days. She wore a bomber jacket and looked like a bomb and paired it with sunglasses and white sneakers.

5. This royal blue Nike tracksuit worn by Deepika is by far the best airport look she donned till date. She paired it with a same colour sports bra and bomber jacket. Her sunglass game is apt in this outfit too and she rocked the look with high-top sneakers.

