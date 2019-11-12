Awara From Dabangg 3 Out! Salman Khan AKA Chulbul Pandey Bring A Soulful Track About First Love

Our very own Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey has dropped yet another song audio from Dabangg 3 and this time it’s a good ol’ love ballad, titled Awara.

Awara is a soft romantic number that will touch everyone’s heart given that it is based on the feelings for first love! Chulbul Pandey may be the badass cop, but this song explores a different aka softer side of the cop and his backstory with his first love, Khushi.

Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release of Awara with the caption,

“Pehle ishq ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Suno Dabangg 3 ka naya gaana, ‘Awara’. #AwaraSong

The song is voiced by Salman Ali along with Muskaan. The music is composed by Sajid-Wajid with Sameer Anjaan and Sajid penning the lyrics. Music will be released across platforms by music partner T-Series.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

