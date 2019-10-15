Ananya Panday’s Home-Made Mask Will Help You Achieve Your Skin Goals

Ananya Panday who was first seen in Student Of The Year 2 has instantly become the “It” girl of Bollywood. Her fanbase is increasing in numbers day by day and everyone wants to know what she is up to all the time. She often becomes the topic of discussion for her fashion choices and it will be safe to say that the actress never fails to surprise people with her picks.

Not just good fashion sense. Ananya is also blessed with glowing, flawless-looking skin. Despite her hectic work schedules, Ananya manages to always look fresh as a daisy. Ananya spoke to Pinkvilla about her skincare routine and spilled the beans about what her favourite tricks and tips are.

Ananya revealed, “I wash my face three times a day and I make sure that I always take off my makeup before I sleep. I put a lot of moisturiser, sunscreen, eye-cream and I also sprinkle a lot of rose water on my face. I also drink a lot of water. Lots and lots of water!”

Not just this, Ananya also believes in using natural products on her face and swears by this one homemade mask that she uses all the time. Ananya mixes honey, turmeric and yoghurt into a paste and applies it on her face for the glow. Honey acts as a great moisturiser whereas yoghurt helps in getting rid of the tan and dead skins. Using turmeric helps brings in the fair glow and keeps the toxins away from the skin.





Well, that is one very useful tip, right? Who all are going to try it out? let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also a part of Khaali Peel starring Ishaan Khatter.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!