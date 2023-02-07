Ana de Armas is no doubt one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, and she has been winning hearts with her performances. In a patriarchal society, it is quite a challenge for female actors to establish a place for themselves. Ana has achieved it quite well over her career and deserves all the fame and love she’s getting today. With time she has evolved as an actor and as a fashionista. But she never shied away from experimenting or boldness. Read on as we decode one of her sultry looks from the past.

Ana has a very exotic face, and her style makes her more appealing, and her fans just fall head over heels for her. Her hard work and talent garnered a massive fan base on her social media platform. Her red carpet outfits never fail to make a headline and are always on point.

Ana de Armas, who portrayed the role of legendary Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’, is an enigma in herself, and this throwback picture is proof of that. The photograph dates back to 2012 when she shared it on her Instagram handle. It seems time has stopped for her since then, as she looked as beautiful as ever. Armas went topless for this picture. The Spanish beauty wore nothing but maroon-coloured leather pants for the photoshoot and looked ready to break into dance.

The actress went minimalistic in the case of makeup, like the way she did her clothes. For makeup, Ana de Armas wore a sheer foundation with her face well-contoured. Her eyes were kohl-rimmed with soft smokey makeup, and the eyebrows were well-groomed and stood out, giving her a defined look. Moving on to her kissable lips, they were plumped up with a pink n*de lip shade that gave Ana a very raw and no-makeup vibe.

Ana de Armas left her brunette locks open and flipped them to pose for the shoot. The bare, curvy back is enough to get her fans hooked to this beautiful snap! Last but not least, the heart tattoo on her arm gives out the s*xy aura along with that sensuous gaze.

What do you think of this throwback picture of the gorgeous Ana de Armas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

