On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a moment to appreciate the stunning looks of Amyra Dastur and her fashion statements that have left the internet in awe. Among her many stylish here are our favourite 5 –

The Goddess: Amyra looked like a true goddess in a black sheer gown, expertly embroidered in silver and adorned with intricate embellishments. She elevated the look with a modern head-over drape and sheer black material tied to her wrists, leaving a mesmerizing trail behind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The low back added a touch of sensuality to the overall enchanting look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

The Floral Sensation: For an award show, Amyra Dastur chose a sheer gown with bright yellow floral embroidery and a high slit, paired with golden heels and rocking red lips. Her hair was styled in a chic bun, adding a touch of sophistication to the already gorgeous look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

The Classic Beauty: Amyra Dastur looked stunning in a one-shoulder gown with a high slit, paired with silver heels and matching statement diamond studs and rings. The beautiful neckline added a touch of elegance to the classic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

Modern Day Emerald Queen – In an emerald green gown with matching studs and a big emerald green gemstone ring, Amyra Dastur looked like a vision of beauty. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, which added to her sophisticated and elegant look. Her stunning outfit and captivating beauty left everyone speechless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

Little Blue Dress – In this look, Amyra Dastur redefined the classic LBD with a twist of her own, sporting a deep blue dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her attitude and confidence were equally striking, radiating a sense of power and elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

As we celebrate the birthday of the stunning Amyra Dastur, we only hope to see more of the looks she serves.

Must Read: Katy Perry Serves Major Rockstar Princess Vibes At The Coronation Ceremony By Wearing A Gold Metallic Gown With Detachable Sleeves, Flaunting Her Cle*vage Through The Plunging Neckline!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News