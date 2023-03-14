Celebrities stay under the pressure of always looking good, and one mistake can subject them to brutal trolls online. Amber Heard faced a lot of that during her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. But the actress might have lost that case but she never fails to win hearts with her fashion statements. Amber has been termed to have one of the most beautiful faces as per a scientific survey. And we ain’t arguing that! You too will agree with us after seeing this throwback picture that we came across recently.

The Aquaman star, despite her legal battle with Depp, has millions of followers on social media, who are completely dedicated to her. She always turns heads with her red carpet looks but her photoshoots are equally jaw-dropping.

One of the Twitter accounts called Celebrity Central recently shared an old picture of Amber Heard, in which the actress looks simply surreal. She looks as fresh as a daisy in this throwback image. Amber is wearing a floral printed casual dress with a deep and plunging neckline. The dress has a three-quarter sleeve.

The multi-coloured floral printed dress clung to her flawless skin as it revealed a generous part of her cleav*ge along with a peek at her toned midriff. Amber Heard wore full-coverage makeup with a rosy blush on her cheeks, well-groomed eyebrows and soft n*de shadow on her eyes. Her eyelashes were loaded with mascara. She sealed the deal with her bold red lips.

For accessories, Amber Heard can be seen wearing a sleek chained necklace with a small pendant. She wore a huge ring on her finger and kept her blonde blow-dried beach curls open to complement her casual easy breezy style. What are your thoughts on Heard’s laid-back yet chic, casual yet s*xy throwback look? Tell us in the comments.

