After Priyanka Chopra, Uorfi Javed Collaborates With Amit Aggarwal & Slays In His Metamorphosis Couture

Uorfi Javed is known for her outstanding clothing style, and the way she carries herself in bold outfits is remarkable. The diva is currently on the top priority list of the biggest designers across the globe, and with her grace and beauty, she’s ruling the hearts of the audience. Her distinctive outfits never disappoint any of her fans, and whenever she’s spotted in the town, it grabs all the attention towards her. The paparazzi are often seen rooting for Uorfi’s spotting, and the fashion queen serves them with all top-notch glamour. After being in the news for now and then, the DIY queen has now set the marks of her aura on a one-step up as she recently added couture by the finest designer of the country who has styled the biggest divas of the nation.

Uorfi Javed was currently spotted at the Mumbai international airport in a black, stare-worthy designer attire that was surely giving the true essence of Uorfi Javed’s sense of fashion, which not only made her fans drool over it but also made headlines across India. The diva kept all the surprises for her fans about her actual reason to visit Delhi, but now that the news has been out, Uorfi has been spotted in the capital of the country donning none other than Amit Aggrawal’s finely selective and very newly arrived couture, which was an absolute treat to the eyes.

Uorfi’s outfit was a top-notch eye-stunner, and the craft through the material was an amazing blow to the outfit. The attire was all based on how metamorphosis takes place in the process of developing a cacoon into a butterfly, in which the diva was looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous. One thing that made this even bigger is that after Global star Priyanka Chopra rocking her look in NAMCC ,Uorfi Javed is the celeb to adore Amit Aggarwal’s creation. So this is a hefty pull-up for Uorfi, and it also shows where the diva has arrived.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that Uorfi Javed has attended an event by such a big designer; previously, she was spotted at a party of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and a few days ago, she also attended the store launch of designers Shantanu and Nikhil. Her collab with Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled her for a shoot in top designer outfits by Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, AJSK, etc., was also flashed long into the headlines, and the list of the designers Uorfi Javed has worked with is long enough that leaves no doubt why she is on the A-list of the global designers. For more updates, stay tuned.

