Aditi Rao Hydari Gave A Contemporary Twist To A Basic Green Saree & It Can Be Your Wedding Outfit This Season

The princess of Hyderabad’s Aditi Rao Hydari is a sight to behold. The actress is quite often spotted wearing ethnic wear and it will be safe to say that she knows how to carry the traditional look really strongly. We love Aditi’s casual ensembles but the star has a marvellous capacity to slip into visionary bridal outfits and we totally love this thing about the stunner. We recently spotted her in an advertisement where she gave a basic green saree a modish twist and we think it will make a great outfit this wedding season.

While a basic saree always works during a wedding, styling it with the right kind of blouse, makeup and accessories goes a long way. And Aditi Rao is doing just the thing for us. She has completed her look with basic jewellery, a nice blouse and made it stand apart.

Coming to the saree first, it is a basic south silk saree in parrot green colour. What accentuates the saree is the broad maroon border of the saree. The detailed golden work on the border really helps the saree look beautiful. The twist that Hydari gave was that she opted for a belt with the saree.

Yes, a belt is a very contemporary choice to go with a saree. She chose a black belt with a big buckle to complete the outfit. Aditi even experimented with her blouse and chose a black off-shoulder blouse with the saree. To accessorize the whole look, Aditi opted for a golden choker and some finger rings. Check out her look at the end of this ad:

Talking about her makeup, Aditi, as usual, went very minimal this time as well. She went for a dewy base, golden eyeshadows and a dark maroon lipstick. One can also opt for something experimental and go for green shades for the eyeshadow. While Aditi skipped eyeliner, we think a thin eyeliner would really look good with the outfit. Highlighter, a little blush and bushy eyebrows add the extra oomph to the look. Aditi added a black bindi and we think that gave it the traditional touch to the look.

Lastly, Aditi’s hairstyle was also primary. She went for a tight bun look for the look, which is quite classy. If you don’t like to tie your hair in a bun, go for curly waves or front braids.

On the work front, Aditi will be seen in an upcoming Indian Tamil language psychological thriller film directed by Mysskin titled Psycho.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!