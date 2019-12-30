Add Bright Colours To Your Ethnic Wardrobe With Deepika Padukone's Multicoloured Sabyasachi Sari

Deepika Padukone is an inspiration for many when it comes to fashion. Time and again, we have taken a look into her closet to get inspiration for our outfit and this time as well, the actress did not disappoint us. The Chhapaak actress can rock any outfit like a boss and now that she is promoting her upcoming film, she is stepping out in gorgeous outfits that need to be taken note of.

The actress ranged her promotion wardrobe from casual, chic attires to trendy ethnic wear and today we have our eye on a multicoloured Sabyasachi saree that the actress wore during Chhapaak promotions. The saree was a bright coloured outfit that looked pretty elegant on the actress, prooving that this season the most trending colour palette is the whole spectrum altogether and not just one single colour.

According to the couturier, the limited edition six-yard saree was hand-painted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself. He created this masterpiece for the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, spring/summer 2020 collection and was beautifully adorned by Deepika.

The saree comprised of patches of jewel tones and sorbet shades separated by fine cord piping and sequinned splatters. The saree was further accentuated with a fringed gold border. Deepika paired the elegant saree with a metallic blue sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline.

Although her saree was bright and shiny enough to do the talk, Deepika did not hesitate from adding statement jewellery to her look. The actress opted for shoulder-length multicoloured stone earrings, which she complemented with a set of gold kadas studded with semi-precious coloured stones. Deepika did not wear anything on her neck. She added a stone ring and opted for metallic gold heels to complete the look.

Coming to her makeup, Deepika went for a flawless base, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheeks look. She went for coral lips and tied her hair back in a large bun that looked quite well-suited with the whole look.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83 after Meghana Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika will essay the role of his wife.

