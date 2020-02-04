Actress Deepika Padukone Used To Hate THIS Bright Colour In Her Fashion Wardrobe

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate fashion queen as she has inspired many to take inspiration from her wardrobe. From her favourite Sabyasachi sarees to the most quirky western outfits, the actress knows how to make the heads turn. She is travelling the world from time to time and she makes sure she does it in full style.

But did you know that from the many outfits she has worn, Deepika initially did not like to wear this one colour? Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone’s stylist revealed that the one colour tone that was a big no for Deepika was wearing the colour yellow. Shaleena said that she initially did not like the colour but it was this one outfit that made her change her mind.

Shaleena spoke to Pinkvilla about Deepika’s fashion choices and told, “You know, we thought that maybe if Sabyasachi did a yellow she would wear it. Three days later we had a yellow Sabya outfit and she was like, you’ve done this on purpose. He basically gets the colour and the shade right. Yellow can not be nice but if you get the shade right then it can be great. So because Deepika is very open to trying new thing and has become very comfortable with what she wears, she never says outright no to anything and wore the colour. “

But contrary to what Deepika feels, her fans say that she looks absolutely divine in yellow. She recently wore a yellow Sabyasachi suit and looked gorgeous in it. She paired her ethnic wear with some sumptuous jewellery. She opted for her classic sleek hair bun look that she always does and looked like a bomb.

Talking about why Deepika always chooses the sleek hairdo, Shaleena told, ” Sleek hairdo is actually not our go-to thing and this is something we discuss very often. I think for Deepika and me, it is for the entire look. It is not like we force this look into things. And my god, look at her face, so I was like what better than show her face. I think very few people can carry that off the way she does.”

Also during the Met Gala and the Cannes appearances in 2019 and Chhapaak promotions, Deepika wore yellow outfits for the red carpets. She looked every inch of beautiful in these outfits and we think she should definitely wear this colour.







On the work front, Deepika will now be seen in Ranveer Singh’s 83. She will essay the role of Ranveer’s wife in the Kabir Khan directorial. The actress will also play the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s production, Mahabharat. She has also signed a Shakun Batra film opposite Ananya Pandey and Siddharth Chaturvedi. Deepika will also be a part of the Hollywood film The Intern’s remake alongside Rishi Kapoor.

