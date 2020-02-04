The Kapil Sharma Show: Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy Reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s Character In Darr Was First Offered To Him

The 1993 thriller Darr was sure shot a career-defining film for the megastar Shah Rukh Khan. While SRK is till date applauded for his performance in the film, it is Rahul Roy who has made a revelation now. If the actor is to be believed, SRK’s role in Darr was written for him and below is everything the star has spilt beans on.

Rahul marked his presence on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show alongside Anu Aggarwala and Deepak Tijori to celebrate 30-yers of their film Aashiqui. This is when Rahul decided to reveal some secrets. The actor spoke about how after the success of Aashiqui he had no offers for six months.

He added, “But suddenly I was offered almost 49 films and I didn’t know which to take and which to leave.”

He recalled how one fine day he got a call from late Yash Chopra. He said, “I remember Yash Chopra ji had called me for a narration. I was preoccupied with other films and couldn’t take up the offer as many of the projects I had signed on were already on floors and filmmakers were fighting for my dates.”

Well, this was intriguing for the audience and Kapil, who were left figuring out which film the actor was talking about. When Kapil poked him further to reveal the name, he gave up and said, “Well, the film was Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character Rahul was written keeping me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film.”

For the unversed, Darr stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh in pivotal parts. The film showcased SRK in a never seen before avatar and his performance till date stands to be in the list of one of his bests.

