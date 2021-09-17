Advertisement

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT is tomorrow and the excitement is on an all-time high. While Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal. Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat fight for the trophy, Muskan Jattana is unfortunately out.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Moose got candid about who she sees making it to the top two as well as her pick on who she feels is the laziest, most helpful, loudest and quietest contestant in the house.

Advertisement

Check out our rapid-fire session with Muskan Jattana below:

2 Contestants You See Making It To The Finale

Pratik Shejpal & Nishant Bhat

Justifying her answer, Muskan Jattana said, “Nishant aur Pratik hi hai. They are good players, I like the way they play. Jab unloge ne pucha ki behtarin sadasya kon hai sabne apne apne naam diye the, maine kaha Pratik aur Nishant se ki mai believe karti hu (they are the best). I think they should share the trophy.

A Contestant Who Jumps Into Everyone’s Fights

Karan Nath (Check out the video to know why he was her choice)

The Contestant Who Creates Most Fights

Divya Agarwal

The Quietest Person In The House

Raqesh Bapat, tub hi nahi nikalti uske muh se.

Joking about how despite being the quietest person in the house he was recently pulled up for his sexist remark, Muskan Jattana said, “Chu nikalta nahi uske muh se aur aise baat nikal gayi”

The Loudest Person In The House

Pratik Sehajpal, har cheez mai hyper ho jata hai who.

The Most Helpful Person In The House

Divya Agarwal

The Laziest Person In The House

Muskan Jattan

Adding to this, Mosse said, “Kaam kiya waise maine.” Continuing further, she added, “Agar aapko Mt Everest chadna hai aur task yeh hai ki aap ek ghanta walk karo, toh mai Mt Everest kyu chadungi. Woh Raqesh aur Shamita aise kaam karte the. Har kuch hi kar dete the phir kehtte the tum kuch nahi karte.”

Recalling an incident where she was halfway done cleaning the bathroom, Muskan Jattana said, “Raqesh bahar aake kehta hai Muskan bathroom mein aana. Mai khadi hoke aayi aur woh kheta hai ki yeh zyadu uthake waha rak do. Toh lazy woh hua na.” However, she concluded that she maybe was the laziest only.

The One Who Plays The Victim In Every Fight

Neha Bhasin

The Rang Badlu Girgit Aka The One Who Changes Sides And Alliances For Their Benefits

Neha Bhasin

Justifying her answer, Moose said, “Maine usse kisi keliye stand lete hua nahi dhekha abhi tak.”

Check out Muskan Jattana’s rapid-fire session with us here:

For more news, updates and exclusives, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Preggars Belly In A Black Monokini & Netizens Call Her ‘Se*y Mamma’ In Awe Of Her Maternity Fashion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube