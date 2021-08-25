Advertisement

It’s Day 18 in the Bigg Boss OTT house, and fans have already seen the eviction of three contestants – Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath. During an exclusive conversation with Karan – post his exit, we asked him about one of the most talked-about issues in the house – mental health. This topic even had host Karan Johar talking and lashing out at the contestants for misusing it during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Those keeping up with the show will know that Zeeshan Khan recently told Akshara Singh that she should visit the medical room if she’s suffering from an anxiety attack. At the same time, Pratik Sehajpal asked her if he should bring medicines. Shedding light on what he thinks of mental health and whether the housemates are misusing the term, below is all Mr Nath said.

Advertisement

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, while talking about mental health and how it’s being used in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Karan Nath said, “I think people who are suffering mentally don’t talk about it. People who talk about it are obviously, you know, taking advantage of it by talking about it. (They) Just try to portray that they suffer mentally and that’s why they do these things and play games.”

The evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant further said that some housemates are ‘faking’ mental health issues. Karan Nath said, “Someone who is affected mentally, why would that person keep saying to others ‘I’m suffering from mental health and this and that.’ Mentally (ill) people are completely in their own zone in their own world. They don’t keep rattling about it, they don’t keep talking about it that they suffer from mental health. So I think it’s kinda like a card they use, just trying to put it like a victim card or what card I don’t know. But they kind of just fake it.”

Talking about Zeeshan Khan recently suffering an anxiety attack on Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Nath said, “Cos I’m not watching the show, I don’t know actually what’s happening.” He continued saying, “I haven’t seen (it) so I can’t comment. But anxiety attack is something that I have been through in life. I’ve been through that phase where I was visiting my doctor and it is something that is not very good.”

Talking about suffering anxiety attacks himself, Karan added, “In my case, my heart used to beat like crazy; it; it used to beat very fast. I used to feel like my heart would just pop out. It usually happens when you’re overthinking and when you’re just lying down and relaxing I did face that but not anymore, I think today I’m happy, in a happy zone. We all go through ups and downs in life so it’s fine. But I don’t know about Zeeshan, I don’t know what happened to him as I haven’t seen the episode – so can’t (comment).”

Check out Karan Nath’s exclusive conversation here:

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Day 17: Divya Agarwal & Zeeshan Khan Save A Connection From Nominations; Akshara Singh Has An Emotional Breakdown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube