South filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s 2017 release Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda as the lead, was a massive blockbuster at the box office. Not only this, it’s Hindi remake, titled Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor was also a massive hit.

From the storyline of the film to watching Vijay effortlessly play the possessive lover boy, fans were left swooning at every bit of the 2017 film. However, many of them felt that the story encouraged physical abuse and toxic masculinity via the film. Yet, it did not stop it from being the biggest hit of the year.

Well, talking about Arjun Reddy, did you know that director Sandeep Vanga Reddy back in 2020 once claimed that the fans would be getting the film’s director cut in 2022?

It so happened that Arjun Reddy had managed to win millions of fans, owing to this, the maker of the film had then claimed that the film would be getting its Re-release, that too with all the deleted scenes present in it. In an old conversation with a famous YouTube channel, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that Arjun Reddy will be getting an extended version and will be re-releasing it on 25th August 2022. The director had claimed that the movie will in fact have all the deleted scenes included in it.

During his talk on the film’s director cut, filmmaker Sandeep had revealed “We had edited footage of 4 hours 20-minute duration which was later trimmed down to 3 hours 45 minutes. But we had to further shorten it to 3 hours 6 minutes for the theatrical release. The film would have been a much bigger hit had we released the 3 hours 45 mini version (sic.)”

Well, this promise was made back in 2020. However, now that August is just approx 3 months away, should we be expecting a film’s director cut?

Would you love to see Arjun Reddy‘s director cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

