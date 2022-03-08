March 08, 2022—Prime Video announced today the first look teaser of the highly anticipated Amazon Original series The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War, Jurassic World). The 8-episode series will premiere on July 1, exclusively on Prime Video. The Terminal List, which is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Advertisement

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Advertisement

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Must Read: The Batman Box Office: Clocks $128.5 Million Over The Weekend In North America, 2nd Best Of The Pandemic-Era Below Spider-Man: No Way Home

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube