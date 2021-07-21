It is always a happy moment when governments or other prestigious institutions facilitate artists for their work and contribution to society. Recently, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, felicitated Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia, veteran singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, and ‘bhajan’ maestro Anup Jalota.

The above mentioned, along with a few others, were conferred upon with the title, Made In India Icons 2021 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Scroll below to see a glimpse of the event and know what the actress wrote.

The Ramayan fame actress shared two pictures from the event. While in the first, she is seen alongside the famed singers, the second is a picture of the stage. Sharing the photos, Dipika Chikhlia wrote, “Felicitated by the the governor shri Bhagat Koshiyariji in Raj bhavan Mumbai ….along with many dignitaries …. Udit Narayan ji , anup Jalota ji ,kumar Shanoo ji #awArd #felicitate #rajbhavan #governor # actor’s #singers #director #prestige # insta #instagrammer (sic)” Check it out:

While Dipika Chikhlia looked elegant in a beautiful cotton printed saree for this occasion, singer Udit Narayan looked presentable in a grey suit paired with a light pink shirt. Singer Kumar Sanu wore a kurta-pyjama set – with embroidery around the neckline and from the shoulders to the elbow. Anup Jalota wore his regular silk sherwani with a shawl.

Dipika Chikhlia gained fame when she essayed the role of Goddess Sita in the mythological show Ramayan. Anup Jalota became a household name when he participated in Bigg Boss 12 and for his fake romance with co-contestant Jasleen Matharu. Udit Narayan was recently spotted at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding reception, where he had a gala time with Daler Mehndi and other guests. Kumar Sanu was recently seen on Indian Idol 12, where he said that all the participants deserve praise because of their skills.

