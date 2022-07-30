Punjabi cinema has made its special place among the audience and viewers enjoy watching different genres of movies from devotional to romantic.

It has given National Award winning classics like ‘Chann Pardesi’ (1981) and ‘Marhi Da Deewa’ (1989) to all-time hits like, ‘Carry On Jatta’ and others. Here we look at a list of a few upcoming Punjabi movies that can be enjoyed by movie lovers.

‘Oye Makhna’

The movie brings out the on screen chemistry between Ammy Virk and Tania Singh. Helmed by Simrerjit Singh, the film also stars Guggu Gill and Sidhika Sharma. The movie explores different shades of love and relationships and is co-produced by Simrejit Singh and Ammy Virk.

‘Oye Makhna’ will be released on November 4.

‘Welcome Bhua Ji’

A family entertainer, the comedy movie is headlined by Binnu Dhillon, Nirmal Rishi and Poppy Jabbal and is directed by Smeep Kang.

Binnu, who is known for films like ‘Carry On Jatta’, ‘Sirphire’, ‘Raula Pai Gaya’, ‘Vekh Baraatan Challiyan’ and many more will be seen entertaining the audience with his comical side.

Smeep Kang Productions, Rangrezaa Films, and Omjee Group are all set to release their comedy, ‘Welcome Bhua Ji’ in theatres on September 2.

‘Laung Laachi 2’

‘Laung Laachi 2’ is the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama ‘Laung Laachi’, starring Amberdeep Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and Ammy Virk. Amar Noori and Jaswinder Bhalla will also join them in the sequel.

The first movie depicted how a couple played by Ambardeep Singh (Mehnga) and Neeru Bajwa (Laachi), after their initial honeymoon period part ways due to some misunderstandings and reunite later.

Written and directed by Amberdeep Singh, it is jointly produced by Villagers Film Studio, Amberdeep Productions, and Neeru Bajwa Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on August 19.

‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal and Tanu Grewal-starrer film ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’ is all about a couple who create fake Facebook accounts to relieve their marital boredom of six years but eventually befriend each other on social media.

Produced under the banner of Humble Motion Pictures, along with Omjee Star Studios and helmed by the debutant director Vikas Vashisht, ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’ will be released on September 2.

Apart from the leads Gippy Grewal and Tanu Grewal it also features Karamjit Anmol and Raj Dhaliwal.

‘Jind Mahi’

‘Jind Mahi’ is a romantic drama directed by Sameer Pannu and stars Sonam Bajwa, Ajay Sarkaria, and Gurnam Bhullar in lead roles.

Sonam plays a young and independent woman and the audience will get to see different twists in the story as she meets Harry (Ajay Sarkaria) and it leads to the beginning of a one sided love story.

‘Jind Mahi’ will be released on August 5.

