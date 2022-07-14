Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi and Bani – Ishq Da Kalma actress Shefali Sharma have been roped in for the new show Sanjog.

Set in Jodhpur, Sanjog is a story of two mothers, Amrita and Gauri, who are unable to figure out why their daughters are so different from their own selves.

Shefali Sharma will be seen playing a soft-hearted mother, Amrita, who is also a jewellery designer. Amrita notices that her daughter is selfish and mean in her behaviour. She tries to find out the reason behind her attitude.

Talking about her character Amrita in Sanjog, Shefali said: “I am very excited to play this role of Amrita, she has these unique characteristics of sophistication and kindness. She is a homemaker but at the same time has built her jewellery business with her husband. I am very sure the audience will love Amrita.”

“The best part about this role to me is getting the chance to play a mother for the first time, and I am very excited and nervous about it.”

On the other hand, Kamya portrays Gauri, a materialistic person who dreams of living a luxurious life. She is independent, ambitious and does not care much about her daughter and her needs.

Kamya Punjabi elaborated about her on screen personality, saying: “As an actor I feel some characters are just meant for you, and this one is giving me the same feeling. My look in the show is very different from what I have played before on-screen.”

Sanjog will be airing soon on Zee TV.

