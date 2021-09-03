Advertisement

Korean Star Park Seo-Joon who is known for his amazing roles in the Korean drama industry has embarked on a journey to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was reported that the Korean star is going to be a part of ‘The Marvels‘ cast back in June. But Marvel studios as well as the actor’s agency kept silent on the topic until now!

Advertisement

Recently Park Seo-Joon’s agency Awesome ENT verified that he will play a role in the upcoming Marvel movie. The South Korean celebrity was snapped at the Incheon International Airport today (September 3) as he was leaving for his scheduled shoot.

Even tho the news is out Park Seo-Joon and his agency had their lips sealed on the details of his role all this long. His agency claims that his role will be revealed to the people after a few days. The agency said: “We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo-Joon as he takes on this new challenge.

“We are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date.”

Although it has not been made official yet it is safe to predict that Park Seo-Joon is going to join The Marvels star cast as almost all the signs points out to it. It is also to be noted IMDB’s recent update added the actor to the cast list. Rumors are that he will portray the role of a Korean-American teenage hero named Amadeus Cho who according to the comics is the son of Helen Cho who was the doctor in Avenger: Age Of Ultron played by South Korean actress Claudia Kim.

The Marvels is a continuation of the story of 2019’s Captain Marvel and will also be a sequel to the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Actors in the movie will include Brie Larson and Teyonah Paris who will return to their previous roles of Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau respectively. Along with them, Iman Vellani will also be a part of the cast as she plays the role of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels is planned to be released on Nov 11, 2022.

Must Read: Amy Winehouse’s Biopic Based On Daphne Barak’s ‘Saving Amy’ To be Produced By Halcyon Studios

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube