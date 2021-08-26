Advertisement

Actress turned politician, Nusrat Jahan was recently in the news for two things – one, the controversy surrounding her relationship with estranged husband Nikhil Jain, and two, flaunting a baby bump. While the first is still a work in progress, reports coming in now suggest that the Trinamool Congress MP has welcomed her first child.

As per these reports, the actress is now a mother to a cute baby boy. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

As reported by Spotboye, Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan gave birth to her first child on Thursday, August 26). The report further stated that Nusrat was admitted to a hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening and gave birth to her baby boy around 12.20 pm. They reported a source stating that both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors.

As per a Times Now report, Nusrat Jahan visited Neotia Hospital on Park Street in Kolkata on August 25 for a check-up. She was admitted to the hospital later. They also reported that Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta was the one who drove to the hospital. The site also mentioned Jahan’s estranged husband, Nikhil Jain, saying, “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”

Earlier today, Nusrat posted a photo on Instagram from the hospital and captioned it, “Faith Over Fear #positivity #morningvibesmany (sic).”

Talking about Nusrat Jahan and her estranged husband Nikhil Jain, the duo parted way a couple of months ago. In her statement talking about the split, she had said that their nuptials took place according to Turkish Law and therefore, were not valid in India. Nusrat and Nikhil got married in the Turkish town, Bodrum in 2019.

We wish both the mother and newborn good health.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Praises Karan Johar’s Shershaah & We Are Like, “Is It For Real?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube