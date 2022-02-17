Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is well known for his attacking style of play on the cricket field, both with his batting and words. Now he is caught hurling abuses on the stump-microphones and it is going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Some of the team India players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were involved in some light-hearted fun moments during the first T20I of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Advertisement

It all happened when the team were deliberating upon whether to go for a DRS or not. During the 4th delivery of the 9th Over, Rohit Sharma invited Kieron Pollard’s men to bat first after winning the Toss. Three balls old to the crease, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a loopy bowl to right-handed Roston Chase, who then decided to go for the paddle, only for the ball to end up hitting his pad.

It appeared as though the delivery’s point of impact was outside the line of off-stump, but Yuzvendra Chahal insisted on Rohit Sharma to go for the review. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, decided to step in with his observation. He suggested that the ball may have hit his buttock and left it for his skipper to decide whether to go for the review or not.

Virat‘s suggestion was heard by the viewers through the stump-microphones, and the video is going viral on social media.

"Gaand par lagi hai ball" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cuEI3abJNU — Sworded CP king / Link Distributer 🇮🇳 (@itzCPking) February 16, 2022

Virat Kohli’s ‘G**nd pe lagi hai ball’ comment can be heard in the below video. Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, the cricketer recently stepped down from the captaincy of the Indian Test team. His announcement came as a shock for many of his fans. He first took on the role at the Adelaide Test in 2014 against Australia, He was appointed to the full-time role after M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from the format.

Must Read: Ekk Deewana Tha Fame Amy Jackson In A Relationship With Gossip Girl’s ‘Chuck’ Ed Westwick? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube