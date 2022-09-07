Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan turned a year older today and the superstar along with his family came together to celebrate his 73rd birthday. He is popular for being close and tight with his kin and clan and is known to be a family-driven man.

Hrithik is often seen spending time with his family and friends during all special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, weddings and more. And this celebration was no different.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a video of last night’s celebration from Rakesh Roshan’s birthday party. The party looked close and knitted, restricted to a few friends, family, and children.

In the caption, Hrithik Roshan jotted down “ About last night. Happy Birthday Papa. Making 73 look 37 Invincible ❤️ We love you !”

Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan.This is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year 2022 and his fans can not be any more excited about it.

Apart from Pushkar & Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

