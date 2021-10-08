Advertisement

Ranjit Singh’s murder case has now taken a surprising turn as Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty on Friday for the killing of his follower, in 2002. Read ahead to know more deets!

The Central Bureau investigation court of Panchkula has also sentenced four other people other than the Dera chief in the lawsuit. It will declare the quantum of the verdict on October 12.

The judgment against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was pronounced by special CBI judge Sushil Kumar Garg.

The Dera chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was the actual leading accused in the homicide case of the Dera Manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead at the command of Ram Rahim in 2002.

The CBI special prosecutor HPS Verma had declared the news of Ram Rahim being guilty in the case by saying, “The special CBI court has convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder. Five other accused too have been convicted,”.

The other four condemned in the Ranjit Singh murder case are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh, and Sabdil. One more accused in the lawsuit had died a year ago.

Now talking about the deets of the case, as per the CBI chargesheet, the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh doubted Ranjit Singh, who was not only his disciple but also the manager of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa (Haryana), of disseminating a mysterious letter blaming Ram Rahim of sexually abusing women disciples inside the Dera. This was the same exact letter, which Sirsa-based journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati, brought out in his news report. Ram Chander was also thereafter killed. The Dera chief was also lately sentenced in the Chhatrapati murder trial.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim had been earlier sentenced to 20 years of strict imprisonment for raping two of his female disciples, and now he is yet again convicted for killing his disciple Ranjit Singh. The Dera chief is currently boarded at Sunaria jail near Rohtak in Haryana.

