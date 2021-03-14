Bigg Boss 14 ended a while ago and Bigg Boss 15 is already making the headlines. Rubina Dilaik won the last season and Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up of the show. Now, if the reports are to be believed, after Ankita Lokhande and Tejasswi Prakash, choreographer Punit Pathak has been approached for the upcoming season.

If the reports are to be believed, BB15 will have commoners too along with celebrities and the auditions for the same have already begun.

According to Telly Chakkar, Punit Pathak who happens to be a well-known name in the dance industry after being the fourth runner-up in Dance India Dance Season 2 has been approached for Bigg Boss 15.

The choreographer has judged a lot of shows in the past including shows like Dance reality shows like DID and Dance Plus.

Not just that, Punit Pathak was also offered the last two seasons of Bigg Boss but due to some prior commitments, the choreographer couldn’t take up the offer.

And although there is no official confirmation of the same, we would love to see Punit in Bigg Boss 15.

Meanwhile, as per recent reports doing the rounds, Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget has been approached for Bigg Boss 15. Along with her, Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Tejasswi Prakash could also be seen entering the house.

Apart from that, Naagin actress Adaa Khan, Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer, singer Abhijeet Sawant are amongst others who have been offered the show. While there remains no update on whether any of them have given their nod, the lineup surely seems exciting.

Now, that does sound like a great line-up for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Would you be excited to see Punit Pathak being a part of Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

