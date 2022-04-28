Shilpi Raj is a famous Bhojpuri Singer who gave songs like Saheliya Nu Re, Apni to Jaise Taise, Laika Pahilka Ha, Neeli Neeli Akhiyan, and Bhatar Tohar Rowat Hoi. The singer recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. She is embroiled in an MMS scandal now.

Now the Bhojpuri singer has opened up about the scandal. During a conversation with a leading daily, she has revealed that a case has been filed against the miscreants. She also revealed how he family reacted to the MMS scandal. Scroll down to know more.

Speaking to ETimes, famous Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj has revealed that she has not seen the MMS video yet and that her brother was more concerned about the MMS scandal but now she has handled the situation. When asked if the girl in the video was her, she said, “The girl in the video is not me. Ye saari koi saazish hai mujhe badnaam karne ki.”

The singer further said, “Industry mein jab koi badhta hai, toh log galat-shalat bolte rehte hain. Mahila ki koi izzat nahi.” She also said that since the MMS scandal, her manager Abhay Pandey has been receiving incessant calls from people about it.

Moreover, Shilpi Raj said that she is happy singing folk songs and has been receiving recognition for her work. Her songs are quite popular in villages. However, she has set her eyes on Bollywood. She said, “I would like to sing in Bollywood no doubt. But I am not reaching out to filmmakers as kaam dekhne se hi kaam milta hai. At present, I am doing pretty well for myself in the Bhojpuri heartland and music companies are giving me songs. I think my future will chart out from the work I have done so far.”

