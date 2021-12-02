Actor Swapnil Joshi’s upcoming Marathi horror film will be having a digital premiere on December 9.

Helmed by filmmaker Vishal Furia and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar’s GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment and Media Solutions Private Limited), the Marathi film also stars Pooja Sawant and Samarth Jadhav. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Furia said: “As a genre, I have been drawn to horror and it’s been my constant effort to break new ground with every film in this space. The best kind of horror films are psychological, which create empathy for characters despite their basic premise being far from reality. The more we believe what we are watching, the more immersive the experience becomes.”

“This is exactly what ‘Bali’ is about, dealing with a gamut of emotions, fear being the biggest among them all. I would like to thank producers Arjun and Kartk for believing in the work I do.”

‘Bali’ is about the life of a widowed, middle-class father, Shrikant (Swapnil Joshi), which takes an unexpected turn when his 7-year-old son Mandar (Samarth Jadhav) collapses and is referred to a Jan Sanjeevani hospital for a detailed diagnosis. Things change when Mandar starts talking to a mysterious nurse, who he claims is staying in the abandoned part of the hospital.

“Amazon Prime Video has always strived to bring its viewers content that stand out in terms of storytelling, layered narratives, and compelling performances,” said Manish Menghani, head of acquisition, India content, Amazon Prime Video.

Menghani added: “Following the love that consumers have showered on Chhorii, we are thrilled to continue our association with Vishal Furia, who is attempting to redefine the horror genre in India. With a stellar cast, including Swapnil Joshi, Bali adds further value to our ever-expanding language content portfolio.”

Producers Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar of GSEAMS added: “There is no denying that horror as a genre appeals to a vast expanse of audience. However, it calls for a lot of authenticity and precision in the narrative to become a success.”

