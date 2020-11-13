With us celebrating Diwali tomorrow, many ladies and girls across the globe are still zeroing in on the look they want to wear on this special day. Keeping that in mind and the need to try something new to be a little Hatke and look stunning, we are here to help you drape a saree with inspiration from Bollywood actresses.

Advertisement

Bollywood actresses look stunning when every they drape sarees – after all, Indian ladies look gorgeous in the dressed in these yards of silk, cotton, chiffon and much more. B-townies not only drape sarees the usual ways like us but add a touch of something that elevates the look higher.

Advertisement

Today, we at Koimoi, bring you different ways in which you can drape a saree as Bollywood actresses did over a period of time for either promotional activities, movies or even family functions. Scroll down to check out and take a look at the tutorial video for help in perfecting the look you wear.

Dhoti Saree

This Diwali you can wear a dhoti saree like a pro. In this, the saree is draped like how Maharashtrian dhotis are worn and gets its name from how the finished look looks. In order to ace this style, it is advisable to use a longer saree, like the 9 yards Nauvari saree.

Check out this video to know how to drape a dhoti style saree:

Saree With Belt

The draping of this saree is just like how we usually wear sarees. The only addition is adding a belt to the look once you’re done. In order to keep the look stunning this Diwali either opt for a plain saree or one with minimal designs so that the belt show. In case you use a printed saree, then stick to a solid belt so that it doesn’t get lost.

Check out this video to know how to drape a saree with ease and just add a belt to complete the look:

Nauvari Saree:

This traditional Maharashtrian look has been repeated time and time again in films. To ace this look on Diwali, you need a nauvari (9-yard Maharashtrian saree). Traditionally this saree is work without a petticoat, but the way it is draped gives women comfort to do all sorts of work.

Check out the video to know how to drape a Nauvari saree here:

Half Saree:

A half saree is a traditional dress worn mainly in South India. Also known as the two-piece sari, it is comparatively simpler to drape this one.

Check out this video to know how to drape a half saree:

Saree with coat:

Will Diwali falling at the start of winter, this look is the aptest if you stay in an area that faces severe winter or if you are going out in the nights.

Check out this video to know how to make it glamourous:

Which saree style are you most likely to drape on Diwali? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: All Eyes On Positive Word Of Mouth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube