Weekly Horoscope From June 27 To July 3, 2022: The week has started and our stars must surely have something good in the store. At least, that’s what one can expect! While Cancer has to take care of their health, Leos need to work on themselves to maintain good relations. Here’s all that it’s going to be with other sun signs.

Advertisement

From Aries to Cancer and Leo, check out the weekly horoscope for this week below:

Aries – This week you need to be honest with your feelings about your loved ones. Tell them how you feel about your relationship with them. Try to avoid heated arguments at work with your peers/ clients.

Taurus – You might have to face some health-related issues during the middle of the week. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking a lot of water and coconut water. Include yoga in your daily routine to live a stress-free life.

Advertisement

Gemini – Try to indulge in some self-pampering this week by going shopping/spa etc. Take a day off from work and spend some quality time with your friends and siblings to have a heart to heart conversations with them.

Cancer – Go for your regular health check-up to avoid any trouble related to the eyes and ears. Be very cautious while driving, and try to take public transport while commuting to work.

Leo – Married couples might face certain trust issues with their partner. Try to communicate openly and respectfully to avoid misunderstandings.

Virgo – You are advised to be creative at work and focus on the new project. Try to be consistent and stay away from unnecessary distractions in your life.

Libra – Try to reach your work on time as there are people waiting for your downfall at work. Don’t disclose your personal life in front of your office peers.

Scorpio – Avoid making any hasty decisions in your personal and professional lives. Try to maintain your positive approach toward life.

Sagittarius – You should avoid forming new alliances this week as it might not be very fruitful for you in the long run. Try to meditate for a few minutes daily to maintain the balance in your thoughts.

Capricorn – Do not spend on unnecessary things. It is high time for you to save for your future so as to avoid any financial crisis.

Aquarius – Your spouse might face minor heath-related issues during the weekend. Take good care of him/her, everything will be fine.

Pisces – Your child might get minor injuries while playing. Don’t worry, this is a temporary phase of life. Pay extra attention to your child and indulge in healthy conversations with him/her.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for the upcoming Weekly Horoscope!

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Changes Her Instagram Profile Pic & Fans Are Convinced It’s The Moment When Ranbir Kapoor Proposed Her, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram