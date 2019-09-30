Here’s The One Thing That Priyanka Chopra Takes Care Of When Buying A Hair Product

The international star and our very own desi girl – Priyanka Chopra – is all about doing things and doing them right. From her choice of films to her choice of red carpet looks, Priyanka always chooses the best for herself and managed to surprise us every time. She has been very experimental with her garments like the outfit she wore for Met Gala 2019 and has successfully made heads turn with her effortless fashion sense.

Often, Priyanka Chopra also has talked about her skincare routine. She revealed that she depends on natural products for her skin and hair as well. Priyanka has smooth, silky locks to die for and guess what we know what the trick behind achieving such tresses is.

Having started work when she was 17 and she immediately even started travelling back and forth in Bollywood and Hollywood. All this work sure puts PeeCee under stress, pressure, dietary changes and sleep deprivation which affect the hair’s health as well. To keep any damage away, Chopra swears by using products that provide her nourishment.

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed, “I have a hectic schedule and my hair goes through a lot on set. When choosing a hair care product, I always look for something that will nourish my hair and lend it a smooth texture and lots of healthy shine without weighing it down,” she said.

Further taking about what products she uses to keep her skin healthy, she said, “I think the biggest challenge for both my hair and skin is keeping it healthy. Given the nature of my job, my hair and skin take quite a beating, so it’s important for me to take care of it. I currently use StriVectin moisturiser and Shiseido sunscreen.”





On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film is based on the life of late motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and her life after the disease. The movie will hit theatres on October 11 this year.

