Poonam Pandey Aims To Cast Black Magic On People With Her Latest Sultry & Sensuous Video, WATCH

Poonam Pandey is very popular on social media, especially Instagram. The celeb keeps sharing hot and sensuous videos on her Insta pages. She also has her app in which her fans get to see a full version of her sexy videos.

A few hours ago, Poonam shared yet another titillating video on her Instagram page. In the video, she flaunts her sexy figure and curves. It’s surely a thirst trap to her fans who eagerly wait for her new post, every day.

With her new video, Poonam wants to cast black magic on her followers. The comment section is filled with interesting responses from her fans.

Poonam captioned the video, “‘BLACK MAGIC WOMAN’ UNCENSORED Video Only on my Website… Link in my Bio”.

Watch the video below:

A few days ago, Poonam Pandey shared a photo and asked a strange question to her fans. Poonam asked, “Which boob is bigger?”

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey has been a part of several films like Nasha, Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma. However, her luck didn’t work in the film industry.

But that didn’t stop Poonam from grabbing the limelight. From promising to pose naked for Indian Cricket Team’s victory to her sultry posts on social media, there is always a reason which helps Pandey to hog the attention.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!