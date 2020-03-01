Adah Sharma’s Simple Denim Dress With Catchy Graphiti Is Perfect For Your Weekend Outings

Actress Adah Sharma looked ravishing when she recently turned out sporting a denim dress with loads of graphitti.

Adah was spotted outside the T-series office in the denim dress and she completed her look with a black handbag. She was all smiles and looked happy, slaying it with her casual style statement.

The actress was last seen in the action thriller “Commando 3” starring Vidyut Janwal. The film was received with a lukewarm response at the box office. The actress was seem doing some top notch action in the film and was appreciated for the same.

Her upcoming film is Abir Sengupta’s next, “Man To Man“, where she plays the role of a man. The romantic comedy deals with sex reassignment surgery, narrating the story of a man who falls in love with a girl and marries her, only to realise that she is actually a man.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!