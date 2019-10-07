Karan Johar Twins Alia Bhatt & Couples Take A Style Note For This Wedding Season

Alia Bhatt has more often than not said that she considers Karan Johar as her mentor and KJo too has been very vocal about his parental instincts for Alia and how proud he is of her!

But the filmmaker; who is known to have an amazing sense of humour, put to use his acumen for words and took a dig at Alia Bhatt for wearing an outfit extremely same to his at businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son; Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Mehta.

While Alia looked mesmerizing in a neon yellow lehenga and choli, Karan looked no less dapped in a churidar and kurta! The duo was twining in the same shades of yellow, and was styled by designer Sabyasachi!

Sharing an image of himself with Alia; Karan wrote how their outfits were quite literally “cut from the same fabric”. A lot of fans of the duo certainly did love their style and sense of humour!

Well, Karan Johar in this throwback post has certainly proved that fashion has no gender with him and Alia literally wearing outfits cut from the same piece of cloth.

In the meanwhile; Akash and Shloka’s big fat wedding had one of the most impressive guests likes with people like former British PM; Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, former United Nations secretary-general, Ban Ki-Moon and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to name a few.

The wedding also saw the Bollywood brigade in their most fashionable self with Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, David Dhawan and many more coming to bless the couples.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!