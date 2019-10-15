Well, the wedding season this year is closing in and with so many options for the brides and the bridesmaids and all you beautiful female guest out there, the men sure do feel left out! So here we are in an attempt to help you guys who are stuck with choices for how to rock your look this season for your upcoming wedding appearances!

1. Hrithik Roshan:

The Greek God Hrithik Roshan never fails to make our heart skip a beat with his chiselled physique and killer look. And his look at Isha Ambani’s grand wedding was no different. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a blue waistcoat and brown formal shoes, Hrithik Roshan’s look is something that will make you the centre of the gathering at your next wedding presence.

2. Arjun Kapoor:

The handsome hunk has certainly been giving us major fitness and fashion goals with his casual and festive looks both. Dressed in a black bandhgala and brownish-black formal shoes, Arjun is certainly a sight to behold and this is probably the simplest yet most dapper style for this wedding season.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur:

The silent killer, Aditya Roy Kapoor certainly never fails in his fashion game. And this appearance of the actor is definitely on our go-to look list this season. Wearing a maroon Kurti over black pants paired with statement white shades, Aditya completed his look with black loafers.

The sober look will certainly make heads turn your way at your next wedding outing.

Take a look at these looks and do let us know what you think!

