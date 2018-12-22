Zero Box Office: Will Need To Earn THIS Much In 1st Weekend For A Smooth Ride

Zero Box Office: Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma in lead roles, Zero, released yesterday, and the buzz of it is all around the digital platforms. The movie, however, not only received mixed reactions from the critics and the audiences, but also saw a lesser than expected opening at the box office.

Despite the trade pundits expectations of at least 25 crores opening, the Aanand L. Rai directorial only garnered a total of 20.14 crores. The first day for any movie is indeed crucial since the word of mouth plays the major role in the following days in today’s time. If Zero wants to keep its boat sailing, it will need to earn 20 crores on Saturday and 25 crores on Sunday or vice versa, which will take its total anywhere in the range of 65 crores.

Meanwhile if we look at the recent magnum opus – 2.0 & Thugs of Hindostan, we can get a clear prediction of Zero’s 1st weekend. On one hand we have Thugs.. which became the all time highest opener with 50.75 crores, but saw a huge fall with 28 crores on its 2nd day, and 22.75 crores on day 3. It marked its first weekend with 119 crores, but gradually due to the negative word of mouth, the boat sunk at the box office and it was declared a flop.

On the other hand, 2.0 made an opening of 20.25 crores and with the word of mouth being positive, it further collected 18 crores on Friday and 25 crore on Saturday. The first weekend in total was 97.25 crores and slowly but steadily, it received the hit title.

If Zero manages a good weekend somewhere on the lines of 2.0, it’ll be easier for the movie to sail during the weekdays or else things might get upside down! Now only time will tell what will happen with this SRK starrer.

