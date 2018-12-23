Zero Advance Booking Update Day 3: Mixed Word Of Mouth Dents The Box Office!

Zero released in cinemas this Friday and is performing below the expectations. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The movie suffered from negativity across the social media platforms, as the other debacles of the year, there has been a visible dent as far as the box office of the movie is concerned.

To get a clearer idea about the advance booking trends, let take a glance that how the major cities are performing.

Mumbai:

A not-so-great trend in the city with just about 15-20% shows on filling fast mode including a few houseful boards. For some unknown reasons, Mumbai is performing below expectations since day 1.

Delhi-NCR:

The capital city is performing really well and the response is far better than yesterday. About 40-45% shows are filling fast across all the major multiplexes and are even better at the single screens.

Bengaluru:

After performing terrifically for the first two days, it slowed down a bit today. But the city is still performing much better than Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Hyderabad:

The city of Nawabs is enjoying an amazing run with about 80% shows filling fast, including some houseful boards.

Chennai, Pune and Kolkata:

Chennai with the limited number of screens is witnessing a superb response for the movie. About 85% shows are filling fast with a significant number of houseful shows.

The response is cold in Pune so far, with just about 5-10% shows on filling fast mode. Expected to pick as the day progresses.

The reports are very good in Kolkata and is performing even better than Delhi-NCR.