It was yet another good day for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as 80 lakhs more came in. The film had collected 90 lakhs on Tuesday so this reflects good stability during weekdays.

The film is in fact neck to neck with the Hindi version of Adipurush which is in its second week and it’s managing to do that at half the count of screens and shows.

Incidentally, this could well be for the first time ever that two films with stars from the same family are running in parallel, especially with the father playing an antagonist (Saif Ali Khan) and the daughter as the protagonist (Sara Ali Khan).

Coming to the collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film has now scored 81.71 crore and it’s still not over yet. There is certainly more on the cards and it is gearing up for that one final push in its fifth weekend which would decide how much closer to the 90 crores mark will it eventually reach.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

