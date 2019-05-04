$20.42 Billion: Worldwide Box Office Collections Of All The 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Films – From Iron Man To Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 22 films series just came to an end with Avengers: Endgame and it brought a storm at the Box Office. The film didn’t just become the highest grossing film of 2019 Worldwide but is on the way to become the highest grossing Hollywood film of All Time both on Domestic and Worldwide level.
Avengers: Endgame has earned $1.785 billion worldwide so far and is close to cross its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War which earned $2.048 billion last year.
Starting from the first film of MCU, Iron Man till Avengers: Endgame, it has been quite a journey for the fans and makers. While the fans had a great and memorable cinematic experience, the makers had a great time spinning money at the Box Office.
Here’s a list of all MCU movies and how much they earned at the worldwide Box Office according to Box Office Mojo.
1. Iron Man
Release Date (US) – May 2, 2008
Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr.
Director: Jon Favreau
Box Office – $585.2 million
2. The Incredible Hulk
Release Date – June 13, 2008
Star Cast: Edward Norton
Director: Louis Leterrier
Box Office: $263.4 million
3. Iron Man 2
Release Date – May 7, 2010
Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr.
Director – Jon Favreau
Box Office – $623.9 million
4. Thor
Release Date – May 6, 2011
Star Cast – Chris Hemsworth
Director – Kenneth Branagh
Box Office – $449.3 million
5. Captain America: The First Avenger
Release Date – July 22, 2011
Star Cast: Chris Evans
Director – Joe Johnston
Box Office – $370.6 million
6. Marvel’s The Avengers
Release Date – May 4, 2012
Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston
Director – Joss Whedon
Box Office- $1,518.8 million
7. Iron Man 3
Release Date – May 3, 2013
Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr.
Director – Shane Black
Box Office – $1,214.8 million
8. Thor: The Dark World
Release Date – November 8, 2013
Star Cast – Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston
Director – Alan Taylor
Box Office – $644.6 million
9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Release Date – April 4, 2014
Star Cast – Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson
Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Box Office – $714.3 million
10. Guardians of the Galaxy
Release Date – August 1, 2014
Star Cast – Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper
Director – James Gunn
Box Office –$773.3 million
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron
Release Date – May 1, 2015
Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
Director – Joss Whedon
Box Office –$1,405.4 million
12. Ant-Man
Release Date – July 17, 2015
Star Cast – Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Corey Stoll
Director – Peyton Reed
Box Office – $519.3 million
13. Captain America: Civil War
Release Date – May 6, 2016
Star Cast – Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson
Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Box Office – $1,153.3 million
14. Doctor Strange
Release Date – November 4, 2016
Star Cast – Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams
Director – Scott Derrickson
Box Office – $677.7 million
15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Release Date – May 5, 2017
Star Cast – Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista
Director – James Gunn
Box Office –$863.8 million
16. Spider-Man: Homecoming
Release Date – July 7, 2017
Star Cast – Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Director – Jon Watts
Box Office – $880.2 million
17. Thor: Ragnarok
Release Date – November 3, 2017
Star Cast – Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett
Director – Taika Waititi
Box Office – $854 million
18. Black Panther
Release Date – February 16, 2018
Star Cast – Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o
Director – Ryan Coogler
Box Office – $1,346.9 million
19. Avengers: Infinity War
Release Date – April 27, 2018
Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin
Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Box Office – $2,048.4 million
20. Ant-Man and the Wasp
Release Date – July 6, 2018
Star Cast – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña
Director – Peyton Reed
Box Office – $622.7 million
21. Captain Marvel
Release Date – March 8, 2019
Star Cast – Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn
Director – Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Box Office – $1,112.8 million
22. Avengers: Endgame
Release Date – April 26, 2019
Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Josh Brolin
Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Box Office – $1,785.8* million
The total business done by all these films is MIND BOGGLING $20,428.5 million ($20.42 Billion). Which is your favourite film among all of these?
