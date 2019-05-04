$20.42 Billion: Worldwide Box Office Collections Of All The 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Films – From Iron Man To Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 22 films series just came to an end with Avengers: Endgame and it brought a storm at the Box Office. The film didn’t just become the highest grossing film of 2019 Worldwide but is on the way to become the highest grossing Hollywood film of All Time both on Domestic and Worldwide level.

Avengers: Endgame has earned $1.785 billion worldwide so far and is close to cross its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War which earned $2.048 billion last year.

Starting from the first film of MCU, Iron Man till Avengers: Endgame, it has been quite a journey for the fans and makers. While the fans had a great and memorable cinematic experience, the makers had a great time spinning money at the Box Office.

Here’s a list of all MCU movies and how much they earned at the worldwide Box Office according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Iron Man

Release Date (US) – May 2, 2008

Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr.

Director: Jon Favreau

Box Office – $585.2 million

2. The Incredible Hulk

Release Date – June 13, 2008

Star Cast: Edward Norton

Director: Louis Leterrier

Box Office: $263.4 million

3. Iron Man 2

Release Date – May 7, 2010

Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr.

Director – Jon Favreau

Box Office – $623.9 million

4. Thor

Release Date – May 6, 2011

Star Cast – Chris Hemsworth

Director – Kenneth Branagh

Box Office – $449.3 million

5. Captain America: The First Avenger

Release Date – July 22, 2011

Star Cast: Chris Evans

Director – Joe Johnston

Box Office – $370.6 million

6. Marvel’s The Avengers

Release Date – May 4, 2012

Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston

Director – Joss Whedon

Box Office- $1,518.8 million

7. Iron Man 3

Release Date – May 3, 2013

Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr.

Director – Shane Black

Box Office – $1,214.8 million

8. Thor: The Dark World

Release Date – November 8, 2013

Star Cast – Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston

Director – Alan Taylor

Box Office – $644.6 million

9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Release Date – April 4, 2014

Star Cast – Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson

Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Box Office – $714.3 million

10. Guardians of the Galaxy

Release Date – August 1, 2014

Star Cast – Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

Director – James Gunn

Box Office –$773.3 million

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Release Date – May 1, 2015

Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

Director – Joss Whedon

Box Office –$1,405.4 million

12. Ant-Man

Release Date – July 17, 2015

Star Cast – Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Corey Stoll

Director – Peyton Reed

Box Office – $519.3 million

13. Captain America: Civil War

Release Date – May 6, 2016

Star Cast – Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson

Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Box Office – $1,153.3 million

14. Doctor Strange

Release Date – November 4, 2016

Star Cast – Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams

Director – Scott Derrickson

Box Office – $677.7 million

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Release Date – May 5, 2017

Star Cast – Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

Director – James Gunn

Box Office –$863.8 million

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Release Date – July 7, 2017

Star Cast – Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.

Director – Jon Watts

Box Office – $880.2 million

17. Thor: Ragnarok

Release Date – November 3, 2017

Star Cast – Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett

Director – Taika Waititi

Box Office – $854 million

18. Black Panther

Release Date – February 16, 2018

Star Cast – Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o

Director – Ryan Coogler

Box Office – $1,346.9 million

19. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Date – April 27, 2018

Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin

Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Box Office – $2,048.4 million

20. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Release Date – July 6, 2018

Star Cast – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña

Director – Peyton Reed

Box Office – $622.7 million

21. Captain Marvel

Release Date – March 8, 2019

Star Cast – Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn

Director – Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Box Office – $1,112.8 million

22. Avengers: Endgame

Release Date – April 26, 2019

Star Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Josh Brolin

Director – Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Box Office – $1,785.8* million

The total business done by all these films is MIND BOGGLING $20,428.5 million ($20.42 Billion). Which is your favourite film among all of these?

