With upcoming Kesari, superstar Akshay Kumar is looking forward to create waves not only at the ticket windows but also in the star ranking. With a collection of 100 crores, which is a bare minimum expectation, Akshay will surpass Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.

Given a highly positive reception of trailer and songs, Kesari has geared up a thunderous start at the box office. While, touted to be a record-breaker of 2019, the period-action drama is expected to cross the barrier of 100 crore like a cakewalk.

With Kesari's 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar To Replace Shah Rukh Khan & Ajay Devgn In Star Ranking!
With Kesari’s 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar To Beat Shah Rukh Khan & Ajay Devgn In Star Ranking!

If Kesari manages to record a century at the domestic market, Akshay Kumar will topple Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index with 1100 points.

As of now, Akshay Kumar shares an equal 1000 points with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Power Index table, but stands at the 5th position below Khan and Devgn.

Shah Rukh holds the 3rd spot given his two 200 crore movies (Chennai Express and Happy New Year) and Ajay is at 4th spot with one 200 crore movie (Golmaal Again).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Ajay Devgn800200001000
5. Akshay Kumar10000001000
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13.Tiger Shroff100000100
14. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here