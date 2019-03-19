With Kesari’s 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar To Beat Shah Rukh Khan & Ajay Devgn In Star Ranking!

With upcoming Kesari, superstar Akshay Kumar is looking forward to create waves not only at the ticket windows but also in the star ranking. With a collection of 100 crores, which is a bare minimum expectation, Akshay will surpass Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.
Given a highly positive reception of trailer and songs, Kesari has geared up a thunderous start at the box office. While, touted to be a record-breaker of 2019, the period-action drama is expected to cross the barrier of 100 crore like a cakewalk.
If Kesari manages to record a century at the domestic market, Akshay Kumar will topple Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index with 1100 points.
As of now, Akshay Kumar shares an equal 1000 points with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Power Index table, but stands at the 5th position below Khan and Devgn.
Shah Rukh holds the 3rd spot given his two 200 crore movies (Chennai Express and Happy New Year) and Ajay is at 4th spot with one 200 crore movie (Golmaal Again).
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Ajay Devgn
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|5. Akshay Kumar
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
