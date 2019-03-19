With Kesari’s 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar To Beat Shah Rukh Khan & Ajay Devgn In Star Ranking!

With upcoming Kesari, superstar Akshay Kumar is looking forward to create waves not only at the ticket windows but also in the star ranking. With a collection of 100 crores, which is a bare minimum expectation, Akshay will surpass Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.

Given a highly positive reception of trailer and songs, Kesari has geared up a thunderous start at the box office. While, touted to be a record-breaker of 2019, the period-action drama is expected to cross the barrier of 100 crore like a cakewalk.

If Kesari manages to record a century at the domestic market, Akshay Kumar will topple Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index with 1100 points.

As of now, Akshay Kumar shares an equal 1000 points with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Power Index table, but stands at the 5th position below Khan and Devgn.

Shah Rukh holds the 3rd spot given his two 200 crore movies (Chennai Express and Happy New Year) and Ajay is at 4th spot with one 200 crore movie (Golmaal Again).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 800 200 0 0 1000 5. Akshay Kumar 1000 0 0 0 1000 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 14. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

