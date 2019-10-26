War Box Office (Overseas): Inches Closer To The 100 Crore Mark!

War Box Office (Overseas): Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War has lived up to its expectations and were anything above 200 crores was said to be a good figure in its domestic theatrical run, the actioner crossed 300 crores, which is a great feat indeed. Now, as per the latest update coming in from the international circuits, the movie is just a few crores away from touching the century mark.

After 3 weeks run in the overseas market, War has gathered a sum of approx. 94 crores gross and the best business has been reported from USA. With almost on the verge of ending its theatrical run, it will be interesting to see if it manages to touch 100 crore mark. Nonetheless, such a sort of number is indicative of its positive reception by the audience in international markets. ‘Acche din’ for Bollywood action flicks for sure!

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Vaani Kapoor, in key roles. It opened on 2nd October 2019 across the screens worldwide.

Meanwhile, film’s director Siddharth Anand is thrilled with the response and says it was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle.

“It has been simply phenomenal to receive this kind of love and adulation from audiences. ‘War’ was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle and the entire team is ecstatic to get the desired result at the box office,” Siddharth said

“War” is the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India after superstar Salman Khan’s “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017) and “Sultan” (2016).

