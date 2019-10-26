Bigil Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: As The Name Translates, Thalapathy Vijay Is Getting ‘Seetis’ From All Over

Bigil Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is finally here and as the name of the movie translates, it’s been amassing many ‘whistles’ from the fans all over the country. It’s facing major competitive from Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh led Housefull 4 but what’s the status on its home-ground?

Let’s look into major regions where the movie is making its presence felt:

Chennai:

Chennai is a RIOT in every possible way and the advance booking is proof of it. More than 70% of the shows for today are ‘sold out’! Yeah, they’re not filling fast but sold out. It’s a crazy scenario to witness over there.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is proceeding towards having a good day. 40-50% shows are filling fast and the rest will soon achieve a similar status. There aren’t many houseful shows over here.

Bengaluru:

Way better than Hyderabad, Bengaluru has around 10% of the shows sold out. 40-50% of the shows are filling fast and anytime by the evening, many cinema halls will witness 80-90% of the occupancy.

Kochi:

Though comparatively fewer shows for obvious reasons, 40% of them are filling fast. Today being a holiday, will witness the spike in the number of footfalls towards evening.

Mumbai & Delhi:

Mumbai is treating the movie well as Vijay’s diehard fans are taking over the cinema halls. Also, because of limited shows, 30% of them are filling fast as of now. Delhi has even fewer shows but the good thing is, they all are either filling fast or houseful.

