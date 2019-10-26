Post Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn Plans To Create A Franchise Narrating The Tales Of Several Freedom Fighters

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is amongst the highly anticipated upcoming releases of Bollywood and a few days ago the looks of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan were unveiled, which surely has raised the excitement. Now we have learnt that Ajay who is backing this magnum opus, is planning to take it forward in the form of a franchise.

The report in Mumbai Mirror states that Ajay Devgn was struck with a thought of narrating the tales of several Indian heroes, while he was going through the history of Tanaji Malusare and he has already shortlisted some inspiring stories.

The source close to the actor states that Ajay is extremely confident that such stories of Indian pride will surely strike a chord with the masses, especially the youth audience.

Ajay confirmed about the same while talking to the daily. He said, “When researching Tanaji, I was fascinated by warriors like him who have made significant contributions to our freedom movement. These are stories of valour and I want to bring some of them to the screen.”

“Om simultaneously came up with the idea of showcasing the lives of other unsung warriors. The seed was actually planted by him but the thought remained. We should take it forward,” he further credits the director of Tanhaji for sparking an idea in his mind.

Speaking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the movie is slated to release on 10th January 2020. It will lock horns with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

The periodic action-drama is directed by Om Raut.

